Racing Content Producer

We have exciting entry level opportunities for innovative individuals to join the thriving and energetic Racing Operations team based in Howden. The team you will be joining provides an unrivalled range of products & services to the industry’s key players.

Successful candidates will be responsible for live racing data content collection and publication. You will able to demonstrate experience in delivering results in a deadline driven environment with an understanding of why operational process is important. The ability to follow processes and procedures is also essential.

The successful candidates will be required to work flexible shift patterns including evenings and weekends.

A willingness to develop your skills and a good knowledge of Racing and/or Betting is essential while a greater than basic level of digital competence primarily in content creation is desirable. Candidates should be prepared to demonstrate problem solving and organisational skills at interview.

If you have skills/experience in the following key areas:

An understanding of the Racing industry & Betting practices e.g. placing a bet, odds and accepted market movements

Flexible attitude to work and previous experience delivering to deadlines

The ability to communicate clearly and effectively in verbal and written communication

The ability to understand & follow operational process

Working collaboratively with colleagues as part of a team

Problem solving

And are looking to develop interests in any of the following digital competencies:

Information processing

Content creation

Communication

Interested? Please send your CV and covering letter to:

Dave Johnston, Racing Production Manager

Email: dave.johnston@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Friday 23rd June 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.