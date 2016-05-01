Puzzles Sub-Editor x2 - Press Association

Puzzles Sub-Editor x2

Location: Bristol

Are you a fan of crosswords and puzzles? If so, then this could be the ideal job for you.

Press Association’s Puzzles Department specialises in providing crosswords and puzzles to the national and regional press – for print and digital publication.

We currently have a vacancy for two sub-editors to work in our busy Bristol office.

The role entails proofreading and desk-top publishing crosswords, quizzes and other kinds of puzzles.

InDesign and Photoshop skills would be an advantage, but not essential, as in-house training will be provided. The ability to adapt to using different software would be useful. Accuracy and attention to detail are also key requirements.

The successful candidates should possess good communication skills and be able to work to tight deadlines.

There may also be opportunities to compile puzzles.

Please send your CV and covering letter to:

Peter Stirling, Editor and Commercial Manager, PA Puzzles

Email: peter.stirling@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 10 March 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.