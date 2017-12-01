Production Manager, TNR - Press Association

Production Manager, TNR

Location: London

TNR has been engaging audiences through editorial, creative and social content for over 15 years and is the UK’s leading content-led PR specialists. Owned by the Press Association, the UK’s news agency, we are based at PA’s headquarters in London, Victoria.

Our clients are PR agencies or the in-house comms teams of major brands, Government departments and charities. Our services include; video content production and distribution, Radio Days, PR Video Production, PR Photography and Media Training for company spokespeople.

For more details, please visit www.wearetnr.com

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced, talented, enthusiastic and ambitious team player to join this growing agency as Production Manager.

The successful applicant will have a combination of newsroom experience with the ability to work to tight deadlines (often putting shoots together with very little notice). The ability to manage a production team with a range of clients, is also essential.

The work is fast-paced, challenging and extremely varied and requires someone with an outgoing personality and positive attitude to steer the production team, ensuring all content is of the highest quality.

This is a dynamic role with great opportunities to grow with the company.

Main Responsibilities:

Managing production schedule for production team and assigning projects

Ensuring fair and efficient workload distribution

Managing campaigns including sell-in, pre-production, production and ensuring team have all required information

Responding to client briefs with well thought through and considered responses / consultation

Detailed video production quotations

Nurturing client relationships

Managing the Account Management of clients by other members of the team

Occasional production of shoots on location

Management of client’s budgets and financial reporting

Use production and journalistic expertise to turn client briefs into potential projects and then confirmed work

Manage health and safety, licensing and relevant legislation associated with production

Ensuring sufficient freelancers on rota at all times

Quality control at all stages

Essential Skills:

Broadcast Journalism background

Proven experience managing a busy desk with multiple projects

Positive, can-do attitude, motivated by delivering stand-out results for clients

Generate creative and strategic recommendations and be able to articulate them to clients both face-to-face and via proposals

Be a self-starter, capable of working independently, and be motivated to succeed

Well proven client-handling and multi-tasking skills, being able to work under pressure and meet regular tight deadlines

Have strong planning and organisations skills with good attention to detail

Willingness to work flexible hours

Strong presentation and management skills

To apply please email Amanda Poole-Connor, with an outline of why you are interested in this position, your CV plus an indication of your salary expectations to:

Amanda@wearetnr.com

Closing date: 23rd February 2018

Due to the high volume of responses, you will only receive a response if you are invited for interview.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.