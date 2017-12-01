Production Manager, TNR - Press Association

Careers: Production Manager, TNR
Location: London
TNR has been engaging audiences through editorial, creative and social content for over 15 years and is the UK’s leading content-led PR specialists. Owned by the Press Association, the UK’s news agency, we are based at PA’s headquarters in London, Victoria.
Our clients are PR agencies or the in-house comms teams of major brands, Government departments and charities. Our services include; video content production and distribution, Radio Days, PR Video Production, PR Photography and Media Training for company spokespeople.
For more details, please visit www.wearetnr.com
We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced, talented, enthusiastic and ambitious team player to join this growing agency as Production Manager.
The successful applicant will have a combination of newsroom experience with the ability to work to tight deadlines (often putting shoots together with very little notice). The ability to manage a production team with a range of clients, is also essential.
The work is fast-paced, challenging and extremely varied and requires someone with an outgoing personality and positive attitude to steer the production team, ensuring all content is of the highest quality.
This is a dynamic role with great opportunities to grow with the company.
Main Responsibilities:
- Managing production schedule for production team and assigning projects
- Ensuring fair and efficient workload distribution
- Managing campaigns including sell-in, pre-production, production and ensuring team have all required information
- Responding to client briefs with well thought through and considered responses / consultation
- Detailed video production quotations
- Nurturing client relationships
- Managing the Account Management of clients by other members of the team
- Occasional production of shoots on location
- Management of client’s budgets and financial reporting
- Use production and journalistic expertise to turn client briefs into potential projects and then confirmed work
- Manage health and safety, licensing and relevant legislation associated with production
- Ensuring sufficient freelancers on rota at all times
- Quality control at all stages
Essential Skills:
- Broadcast Journalism background
- Proven experience managing a busy desk with multiple projects
- Positive, can-do attitude, motivated by delivering stand-out results for clients
- Generate creative and strategic recommendations and be able to articulate them to clients both face-to-face and via proposals
- Be a self-starter, capable of working independently, and be motivated to succeed
- Well proven client-handling and multi-tasking skills, being able to work under pressure and meet regular tight deadlines
- Have strong planning and organisations skills with good attention to detail
- Willingness to work flexible hours
- Strong presentation and management skills
To apply please email Amanda Poole-Connor, with an outline of why you are interested in this position, your CV plus an indication of your salary expectations to:
Closing date: 23rd February 2018
Due to the high volume of responses, you will only receive a response if you are invited for interview.
The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.