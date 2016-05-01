Careers: Production Journalist (Two year contract)

Location: Glasgow and Howden

The Press Association would like to hear from talented sub-editors to work on its production teams in Glasgow or Howden.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Subbing copy quickly and to the high level of accuracy demanded by PA
  • Ensuring copy is fair and error-free
  • Liaising with reporters over queries
  • Writing engaging headlines
  • Selecting and cropping appropriate images
  • Engaging with social media and selecting compelling posts to enhance stories
  • Editing fast-moving live blogs
  • Making timely corrections
  • Dealing with breaking news

 

Essential criteria:

  • Production of fast, clean error-free content
  • Good judgment of news stories
  • Ability to work calmly under pressure
  • Great communication skills
  • Thorough understanding of social media
  • Interest in a wide range of topics, including entertainment and business
  • Team player

 

Desirable criteria:

  • Experience of working in online news

 

This role will involve shift work.

Please send CV and covering letter to: lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: 1 May 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



