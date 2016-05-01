Careers: Production Journalist (Two year contract)
Location: Glasgow and Howden
The Press Association would like to hear from talented sub-editors to work on its production teams in Glasgow or Howden.
Key Responsibilities:
- Subbing copy quickly and to the high level of accuracy demanded by PA
- Ensuring copy is fair and error-free
- Liaising with reporters over queries
- Writing engaging headlines
- Selecting and cropping appropriate images
- Engaging with social media and selecting compelling posts to enhance stories
- Editing fast-moving live blogs
- Making timely corrections
- Dealing with breaking news
Essential criteria:
- Production of fast, clean error-free content
- Good judgment of news stories
- Ability to work calmly under pressure
- Great communication skills
- Thorough understanding of social media
- Interest in a wide range of topics, including entertainment and business
- Team player
Desirable criteria:
- Experience of working in online news
This role will involve shift work.
Please send CV and covering letter to: lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com
Closing Date: 1 May 2017
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.