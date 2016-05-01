Production Journalist (Two year contract)

Location: Glasgow and Howden

The Press Association would like to hear from talented sub-editors to work on its production teams in Glasgow or Howden.

Key Responsibilities:

Subbing copy quickly and to the high level of accuracy demanded by PA

Ensuring copy is fair and error-free

Liaising with reporters over queries

Writing engaging headlines

Selecting and cropping appropriate images

Engaging with social media and selecting compelling posts to enhance stories

Editing fast-moving live blogs

Making timely corrections

Dealing with breaking news

Essential criteria:

Production of fast, clean error-free content

Good judgment of news stories

Ability to work calmly under pressure

Great communication skills

Thorough understanding of social media

Interest in a wide range of topics, including entertainment and business

Team player

Desirable criteria:

Experience of working in online news

This role will involve shift work.

Please send CV and covering letter to: lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: 1 May 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.