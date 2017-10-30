 Production journalist – Graphic Designer - Press Association

Careers: Production journalist – Graphic Designer

Posted at 11:20h in Careers

Location: Howden or London

The Press Association is seeking a talented graphic designer.

Based in either our London or Howden office, the successful candidate with work with data journalists to produce visualisations of sports stories.

Main responsibilities:

  • Work creatively within a set of brand guidelines
  • Turn data sets into engaging visualisations
  • Liaise with customers to generate ideas
  • Produce responsive designs for online, mobile and social media

 

Essential criteria:

  • Image manipulation, using photographs and charts
  • Understanding data visualisation principles, eg using appropriate charts for given data set
  • Experience of working in a fast-moving media environment
  • Experience working on interactive graphics
  • Good communication skills
  • An interest in sport, especially football

 

Desirable criteria:

  • Experience of working on web projects
  • Background knowledge of CCS/HTML
  • Ability to adapt to new software
  • Experience of working for corporate customers

 

Professional qualifications:

  • Excellent knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud, Illustrator and Photoshop

 

Please send CV and a covering letter to:

Stephen Jones – Head of Social Media and Data

Email: stephen.jones@pressassociation.com

Closing date for applications:  October 30, 2017

