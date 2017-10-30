Production journalist – Graphic Designer - Press Association

Production journalist – Graphic Designer

Location: Howden or London

The Press Association is seeking a talented graphic designer.

Based in either our London or Howden office, the successful candidate with work with data journalists to produce visualisations of sports stories.

Main responsibilities:

Work creatively within a set of brand guidelines

Turn data sets into engaging visualisations

Liaise with customers to generate ideas

Produce responsive designs for online, mobile and social media

Essential criteria:

Image manipulation, using photographs and charts

Understanding data visualisation principles, eg using appropriate charts for given data set

Experience of working in a fast-moving media environment

Experience working on interactive graphics

Good communication skills

An interest in sport, especially football

Desirable criteria:

Experience of working on web projects

Background knowledge of CCS/HTML

Ability to adapt to new software

Experience of working for corporate customers

Professional qualifications:

Excellent knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud, Illustrator and Photoshop

Please send CV and a covering letter to:

Stephen Jones – Head of Social Media and Data

Email: stephen.jones@pressassociation.com

Closing date for applications: October 30, 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.