Production journalist – Graphic Designer - Press Association

Careers: Production journalist – Graphic Designer
Posted at 11:20h in Careers
Location: Howden or London
The Press Association is seeking a talented graphic designer.
Based in either our London or Howden office, the successful candidate with work with data journalists to produce visualisations of sports stories.
Main responsibilities:
- Work creatively within a set of brand guidelines
- Turn data sets into engaging visualisations
- Liaise with customers to generate ideas
- Produce responsive designs for online, mobile and social media
Essential criteria:
- Image manipulation, using photographs and charts
- Understanding data visualisation principles, eg using appropriate charts for given data set
- Experience of working in a fast-moving media environment
- Experience working on interactive graphics
- Good communication skills
- An interest in sport, especially football
Desirable criteria:
- Experience of working on web projects
- Background knowledge of CCS/HTML
- Ability to adapt to new software
- Experience of working for corporate customers
Professional qualifications:
- Excellent knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud, Illustrator and Photoshop
Please send CV and a covering letter to:
Stephen Jones – Head of Social Media and Data
Email: stephen.jones@pressassociation.com
Closing date for applications: October 30, 2017
The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.