Production Editor - Press Association

Careers: Production Editor
Posted at 10:09h in Careers
Location: Howden
The Press Association is looking for a talented sub with business news experience to work on its production team for the Telegraph newspaper.
Key responsibilities:
- Production of fast, clean, error-free content
- Liaising with customers, ensuring deadlines are met and quality levels remain consistently high
- Ensuring feedback is acted on quickly
- Carrying out checks on stories to ensure they are accurate and fair
- Managing and prioritising incoming stories effectively
- Ensuring stories are edited in accordance with the tone and house style
- A willingness to work on different news, sport and feature pages
- Display of excellent judgment in story subbing
- Display of imaginative headline-writing skills
- Experience of leading a team
Essential skills:
- Recognised journalistic qualification
- In-depth knowledge of the City and markets
- Relevant experience as a journalist in daily news environment
- Excellent understanding of editing systems
- Willingness and ability to learn and adopt new systems and working practices
This role with involve shift working including some weekends and evenings.
Interested applicants should send a CV to Chris.Wiltshire@Pressassociation.com
Closing date: June 23 2017
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.