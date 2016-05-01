 Production Editor - Press Association

Location: Howden

The Press Association is looking for a talented sub with business news experience to work on its production team for the Telegraph newspaper.

Key responsibilities:

  • Production of fast, clean, error-free content
  • Liaising with customers, ensuring deadlines are met and quality levels remain consistently high
  • Ensuring feedback is acted on quickly
  • Carrying out checks on stories to ensure they are accurate and fair
  • Managing and prioritising incoming stories effectively
  • Ensuring stories are edited in accordance with the tone and house style
  • A willingness to work on different news, sport and feature pages
  • Display of excellent judgment in story subbing
  • Display of imaginative headline-writing skills
  • Experience of leading a team

 

Essential skills:

  • Recognised journalistic qualification
  • In-depth knowledge of the City and markets
  • Relevant experience as a journalist in daily news environment
  • Excellent understanding of editing systems
  • Willingness and ability to learn and adopt new systems and working practices

 

This role with involve shift working including some weekends and evenings.

Interested applicants should send a CV to Chris.Wiltshire@Pressassociation.com

Closing date: June 23 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.

 

 



