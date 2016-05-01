Production Editor - Press Association

Production Editor

Location: Howden

The Press Association is looking for a talented sub with business news experience to work on its production team for the Telegraph newspaper.

Key responsibilities:

Production of fast, clean, error-free content

Liaising with customers, ensuring deadlines are met and quality levels remain consistently high

Ensuring feedback is acted on quickly

Carrying out checks on stories to ensure they are accurate and fair

Managing and prioritising incoming stories effectively

Ensuring stories are edited in accordance with the tone and house style

A willingness to work on different news, sport and feature pages

Display of excellent judgment in story subbing

Display of imaginative headline-writing skills

Experience of leading a team

Essential skills:

Recognised journalistic qualification

In-depth knowledge of the City and markets

Relevant experience as a journalist in daily news environment

Excellent understanding of editing systems

Willingness and ability to learn and adopt new systems and working practices

This role with involve shift working including some weekends and evenings.

Interested applicants should send a CV to Chris.Wiltshire@Pressassociation.com

Closing date: June 23 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.