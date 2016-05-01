Production Editor, Senior Production Editor, Production Journalist, Trainee Production Journalist - Press Association

Production Editor, Senior Production Editor, Production Journalist, Trainee Production Journalist

Location – Howden, East Yorkshire

The Press Association is interested in hearing from talented production staff who could work at its Howden Operations Centre. There are roles at various levels of seniority.

Key responsibilities:

Production of fast, clean, error-free content

Liaising with customers, ensuring deadlines are met and quality levels remain consistently high

Ensuring feedback from customers is acted on quickly

Consistently clean subbing

Drawing and reshaping news, sport and feature pages and writing eye-catching headlines and captions

Carrying out checks on stories to ensure they are accurate and fair

Managing and prioritising incoming stories effectively

Ensuring stories are edited in accordance with the tone and house style

A willingness to work on different news, sport and feature products

Ability to draw detailed pages from scratch

Display of excellent judgement in story subbing

Display of imaginative headline-writing skills

Team Leadership (senior roles)

Essential skills:

Recognised journalistic qualification

Relevant experience as a journalist in daily news environment

Excellent understanding of editing systems

Willingness and ability to learn and adopt new systems and working practices

Proven management experience (for senior roles)

Shifts are varied and will include some weekend and evening work.

Interested applicants should send their CV and covering letter with salary expectations to: Chris.wiltshire@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 3 March 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.