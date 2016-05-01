Production Editor, Senior Production Editor, Production Journalist, Trainee Production Journalist - Press Association

Careers: Production Editor, Senior Production Editor, Production Journalist, Trainee Production Journalist
Location – Howden, East Yorkshire
The Press Association is interested in hearing from talented production staff who could work at its Howden Operations Centre. There are roles at various levels of seniority.
Key responsibilities:
- Production of fast, clean, error-free content
- Liaising with customers, ensuring deadlines are met and quality levels remain consistently high
- Ensuring feedback from customers is acted on quickly
- Consistently clean subbing
- Drawing and reshaping news, sport and feature pages and writing eye-catching headlines and captions
- Carrying out checks on stories to ensure they are accurate and fair
- Managing and prioritising incoming stories effectively
- Ensuring stories are edited in accordance with the tone and house style
- A willingness to work on different news, sport and feature products
- Ability to draw detailed pages from scratch
- Display of excellent judgement in story subbing
- Display of imaginative headline-writing skills
- Team Leadership (senior roles)
Essential skills:
- Recognised journalistic qualification
- Relevant experience as a journalist in daily news environment
- Excellent understanding of editing systems
- Willingness and ability to learn and adopt new systems and working practices
- Proven management experience (for senior roles)
Shifts are varied and will include some weekend and evening work.
Interested applicants should send their CV and covering letter with salary expectations to: Chris.wiltshire@pressassociation.com
Closing date: 3 March 2017
The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.