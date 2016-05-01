Procurement Manager - Press Association

Procurement Manager

Location: Howden (London as required)

The Press Association is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, providing a range of multimedia content solutions including text, pictures, video and data into a variety of newsrooms and digital publishing businesses. At the heart of the media industry, the PA supplies services to the national and regional newspapers, broadcasters, online and digital publishers, out-of-home sector and a wide range of commercial and non-media organisations.

We are looking for a Procurement Manager to lead and develop the procurement and supplier management function. Focussing on the companies’ expenditure with 3rd party suppliers and to work with the internal stakeholders to provide professional expertise towards developing and delivering high standards in procurement and contract management strategies.

To be successful in this role you must have:

Proven track record in supplier relationship management and delivering savings and compliance across contracts

Extensive procurement experience covering a wide range of categories

Extensive knowledge of procurement best practices, contract negotiation and supplier relationship management.

The role will involve working closely with stakeholders across the business and 3 rd party providers, reporting back to C level.

Experience of developing and delivering procurement strategy both commercially and operationally

Possess excellent analytical, management and interpersonal skills

Exceptional influencing skills

Solid Project Management skills

Good IT skills to include wide experience of word documents, Excel spreadsheets (including pivot tables and charts) and PowerPoint. Knowledge of PowerBi is beneficial

Be CIPS qualified or working towards qualification

Your KPI’s will include the following:

Exceeding the cost savings targets

Accurate reporting of activity

Control over relevant expenditure lines

Operational acumen

Why work for us?

All the benefits you would expect from an established company including 5 weeks’ holiday plus bank holidays, interest free travel loans, pension scheme, Cycle2work schemes and a sports and social club.

Interested? Please send your CV and a covering letter, stating your salary expectations to:

Ed Ethelston, Chief Financial Officer

ed.ethelston@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 5th July 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.