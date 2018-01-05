Procurement Coordinator - Press Association

Procurement Coordinator

Location: Howden

PA (the Press Association) is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, and a leading multimedia content provider. As well as being the home of the UK’s national newswire – which supplies news to national and regional newspapers, magazines and broadcasters – PA has evolved as a provider of tailored multimedia content solutions for a broad range of businesses, brands and public sector organisations.

PA’s products and services span everything from sports data APIs, hosted live blogs, and social media content to media training, page production services and TV listings.

The Procurement Department are looking for a new team member to support the Procurement function with the day to day activities of the department. Key tasks will include obtaining quotes, raising purchase orders, liaising with our internal and external stakeholders and recording and managing data.

The ideal candidate will have previous experience of working in a busy office, preferably in a purchasing environment and will be able to manage multiple tasks to completion and to tight deadlines. Attention to detail, strong IT skills and excellent customer services skills are also key personal qualities we will be looking for.

Please send CV and covering letter with an indication of salary expectations to: Andrew Holland, Procurement Manager

Email: andrew.holland@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Friday 5 January 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.