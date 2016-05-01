Picture Desk Assistant - Press Association

Picture Desk Assistant

Location: London

A vacancy has arisen for a Picture Desk Assistant to work on our Picture Desk at our offices in Victoria, London.

You will be working with our team of award-winning photographers, helping to caption and transmit their pictures to a range of newspapers, websites and agents.

You should be familiar with Photoshop, PhotoMechanic and FTP transmission.

A passion for great pictures, an interest in current affairs, an eye for detail, excellent written English and good communication skills are essential: the ability to edit video and an understanding of social media both as a source of stories and to promote our photography are desirable.

Full training will be provided to the successful candidate.

The role is based in London and will involve shift work including evenings and weekends.

Please send your CV and covering letter to:

Martin Keene, Group Picture Editor

Email: martin.keene@pressassociation.com

Please put “PDA Vacancy” as your subject.

Closing date: 18 October 2017.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.