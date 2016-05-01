Careers: Parliamentary Reporter

Parliamentary Reporter

Location: Westminster

PA is looking for a reporter capable of filing fast, fair and accurate coverage of proceedings in Parliament.

The successful applicant will be able to handle the big occasions and spot the lighter-hearted stories, generate their own stories from a range of sources, develop their own contacts and speak confidently about news in broadcast interviews.

You must also be able to illustrate and promote your stories using social media, plus understand how online tools can complement other reporting.

An extensive knowledge of politics and media law is essential along with a high shorthand speed. The successful candidate must also possess an NCTJ qualification.

Video skills are desirable but training will be provided.

The main duties will be reporting on statements, debates and questions in the House of Commons and House of Lords. The role will also involve reporting on other political and general news stories.

The candidate must have the ability to file timely, accurate copy to wire customers.

Please send CV and covering letter to: Richard Wheeler, Parliamentary Editor

Email: richard.wheeler@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 31 March 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.