Page Producer - Press Association

Page Producer

Location: Operations Centre, Howden

The Entertainment Data department is the market-leading supplier of TV listings, providing services to newspapers, magazines, broadcasters, websites and mobile operators. We maintain the most comprehensive database of TV and radio listings available in the UK with schedules for more than 800 channels.

We are looking for a Page Producer to work in our Pages department. The role involves compiling and editing TV listings pages as designated by the Team Leader/Chief Sub.

The successful candidate will possess the following skills:

Excellent English language, grammar and spelling

Ability to produce and check pages quickly and accurately

Ability to learn product-specific style points

Adequate keyboard skills

Basic computer knowledge

Excellent communication skills

Excellent editorial skills

Ability to meet deadlines within a pressurised working environment

Excellent concentration levels

An interest in TV, arts and events, current affairs and show business is desirable, as is knowledge of InDesign and Adobe packages.

Full operational training will be provided. Shift work will apply.

Please send CV and covering letter to: Stephanie Williams, Operations Manager – Pages (Entertainment Data)

Email: stephanie.williams@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 3 August 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.