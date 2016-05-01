Page Producer (adoption leave cover) - Press Association

Careers: Page Producer (adoption leave cover)
Location: Operations Centre, Howden
The Entertainment Data department is the market-leading supplier of TV listings, providing services to newspapers, magazines, broadcasters, websites and mobile operators. We maintain the most comprehensive database of TV and radio listings available in the UK with schedules for more than 800 channels.
We are looking for a Page Producer to work in our Pages department. The role involves editing and compiling TV listings pages as designated by the Team Leader.
The successful candidate will possess the following skills:
- Excellent English language, grammar and spelling
- Ability to produce and check pages quickly and accurately
- Ability to learn product-specific style points
- Adequate keyboard skills
- Basic computer knowledge
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent editorial skills
- Ability to meet deadlines within a pressurised working environment
- Excellent concentration levels
An interest in TV, arts and events, current affairs and show business is desirable, as is knowledge of InDesign and Adobe packages.
Full operational training will be provided. Shift work will apply.
Please send CV and covering letter to:
Rachel Farrow, Team Leader
Email: rachel.farrow@pressassociation.com
Closing date: 22 December 2016
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.