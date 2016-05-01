News Producers and Senior News Producers

The Press Association is looking for talented news producers.

Based in the London bureau of an international news website, the successful candidates will be required to produce news in multi media formats.

Senior News Producer

You will lead a team of news producers on a day to day basis to ensure breaking news is dealt with in a responsible and timely manner.

Main responsibilities of the role include:

Copytasting and prioritising stories

Re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style

Reporting and writing own copy

Writing interesting headlines designed to create online engagement

Fantastic picture selection

Engaging with the audience through social media

Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways

Leading team and deputising for bureau chief

Essential criteria:

Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level

Experience of working in online news

Excellent English and superb subbing skills

Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture

Team player but with ability to be a self-starter

Knowledge of the Middle East

Video editing skills

Desirable criteria:

Experience of reading analytics and applying learning

Experience of working on a foreign news service

Experience of managing a team

Professional qualifications

Must have journalistic qualification, including media law

News Producers

We also have a number of vacancies for News Producers who will be responsible for generating and editing news in multi media formats.

The key responsibilities of these roles are:

Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner

Copytasting and prioritising stories

Re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style

Reporting and writing own copy

Writing interesting headlines designed to create online engagement

Fantastic picture selection

Engaging with the audience through social media

Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways

Essential criteria:

Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level

Experience of working in online news

Excellent English and superb subbing skills

Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture

Team player but with ability to be a self-starter

Knowledge of the Middle East

Video editing skills

Desirable criteria:

Experience of reading analytics and applying learning

Experience of working on a foreign news service

Professional qualifications:

Must have journalistic qualification, including media law

All roles will be based in London and will involve shifts.

Please send CV and a covering letter to:

Lisa Mitchell, Head of Production

Email: lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com

Closing date for applications: 16 June 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.