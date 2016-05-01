Careers: News Producers and Senior News Producers
The Press Association is looking for talented news producers.
Based in the London bureau of an international news website, the successful candidates will be required to produce news in multi media formats.
Senior News Producer
You will lead a team of news producers on a day to day basis to ensure breaking news is dealt with in a responsible and timely manner.
Main responsibilities of the role include:
- Copytasting and prioritising stories
- Re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style
- Reporting and writing own copy
- Writing interesting headlines designed to create online engagement
- Fantastic picture selection
- Engaging with the audience through social media
- Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways
- Leading team and deputising for bureau chief
Essential criteria:
- Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level
- Experience of working in online news
- Excellent English and superb subbing skills
- Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture
- Team player but with ability to be a self-starter
- Knowledge of the Middle East
- Video editing skills
Desirable criteria:
- Experience of reading analytics and applying learning
- Experience of working on a foreign news service
- Experience of managing a team
Professional qualifications
- Must have journalistic qualification, including media law
News Producers
We also have a number of vacancies for News Producers who will be responsible for generating and editing news in multi media formats.
The key responsibilities of these roles are:
- Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner
- Copytasting and prioritising stories
- Re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style
- Reporting and writing own copy
- Writing interesting headlines designed to create online engagement
- Fantastic picture selection
- Engaging with the audience through social media
- Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways
Essential criteria:
- Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level
- Experience of working in online news
- Excellent English and superb subbing skills
- Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture
- Team player but with ability to be a self-starter
- Knowledge of the Middle East
- Video editing skills
Desirable criteria:
- Experience of reading analytics and applying learning
- Experience of working on a foreign news service
Professional qualifications:
- Must have journalistic qualification, including media law
All roles will be based in London and will involve shifts.
Please send CV and a covering letter to:
Lisa Mitchell, Head of Production
Email: lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com
Closing date for applications: 16 June 2017
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.