News Producer - Press Association

News Producer

The Press Association is looking for a talented news journalist with business and/or Middle East expertise for an international news title.

The successful candidate will be responsible for generating and editing news in multi media formats.

Key Responsibilities include:

Reporting and editing news

Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner

Copytasting and prioritising stories

Writing interesting headlines designed to create online engagement

Fantastic picture selection

Engaging with the audience through social media

Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways

Essential criteria

Knowledge of the Middle East, preferably with some Arabic

Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level

Experience of working in online news

Excellent English and superb subbing skills

Team player but with ability to be a self-starter

Desirable criteria

Video editing skills

Ability to read analytics tool and act on learnings

Professional qualifications

Must have journalistic qualification, including media law

This role will be based in London and will involve shifts.

To apply, please send CV and a covering letter to:

Lisa Mitchell, Head of Production

Email: lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com

Closing date for applications: 18 August 2017.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.