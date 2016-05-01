 News Producer - Press Association

Careers: News Producer

Posted at 10:09h in Careers by Gillian Chatham

The Press Association is looking for a talented news journalist with business and/or Middle East expertise for an international news title.

The successful candidate will be responsible for generating and editing news in multi media formats.

Key Responsibilities include:

  • Reporting and editing news
  • Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner
  • Copytasting and prioritising stories
  • Writing interesting headlines designed to create online engagement
  • Fantastic picture selection
  • Engaging with the audience through social media
  • Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways

 

Essential criteria

  • Knowledge of the Middle East, preferably with some Arabic
  • Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level
  • Experience of working in online news
  • Excellent English and superb subbing skills
  • Team player but with ability to be a self-starter

 

Desirable criteria

  • Video editing skills
  • Ability to read analytics tool and act on learnings

 

Professional qualifications

  • Must have journalistic qualification, including media law

 

This role will be based in London and will involve shifts.

To apply, please send CV and a covering letter to:

Lisa Mitchell, Head of Production

Email: lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com

Closing date for applications: 18 August 2017.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



