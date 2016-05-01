News Producer - Press Association

Careers: News Producer
Posted at 10:09h in Careers
The Press Association is looking for a talented news journalist with business and/or Middle East expertise for an international news title.
The successful candidate will be responsible for generating and editing news in multi media formats.
Key Responsibilities include:
- Reporting and editing news
- Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner
- Copytasting and prioritising stories
- Writing interesting headlines designed to create online engagement
- Fantastic picture selection
- Engaging with the audience through social media
- Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways
Essential criteria
- Knowledge of the Middle East, preferably with some Arabic
- Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level
- Experience of working in online news
- Excellent English and superb subbing skills
- Team player but with ability to be a self-starter
Desirable criteria
- Video editing skills
- Ability to read analytics tool and act on learnings
Professional qualifications
- Must have journalistic qualification, including media law
This role will be based in London and will involve shifts.
To apply, please send CV and a covering letter to:
Lisa Mitchell, Head of Production
Email: lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com
Closing date for applications: 18 August 2017.
The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.