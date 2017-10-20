News and Politics Reporter - Dublin - Press Association

News and Politics Reporter – Dublin

Location: Dublin

The Press Association, the UK and Ireland´s leading news agency, is looking for a news and politics reporter to join its Dublin team on a full time basis.

The successful applicant will be a self-starter who can operate under pressure to produce accurate, fast, clear copy and compelling stills and video.

He or she will also be able to generate their own multi-platform stories, making full use of social media and other sources.

The job involves covering a wide-range of stories, including court cases, in the Republic of Ireland and, on occasion, Northern Ireland.

Extensive experience of reporting to agency/daily newspaper level is essential, as is the ability to take a shorthand note. Sound knowledge of media law is also required.

Experience of covering political developments in the Oireachtas is preferable. Experience of shooting video is also preferable but training can be provided.

The job is based around core working hours but the successful candidate must be flexible enough to respond to the demands of covering breaking news stories when the need arises.

He or she must be willing to travel throughout Ireland to cover stories and work evenings and weekends when required.

Please send CV and covering letter to PA´s Ireland Editor David Young on david.young@pressassociation.com.

Closing date: Friday 20 October 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.