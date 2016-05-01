News Editor - Press Association

News Editor

Location: London (Victoria)

PA needs a news editor who can thrive on one of the busiest desks in the business.

The successful candidate will already have extensive experience of news editing and will be equally at home handling breaking news and original content. They will be comfortable dealing with staff, with contacts and with customers, making sure we have the best words, pictures and video, and ensuring that all that content is totally reliable for our hundreds of customers across broadcast, print and digital.

You will be used to working under constant pressure, and will be expected to help plan the news day, deploy PA’s reporters in London and across the UK, and handle a wide range of phone calls to the desk from customers, staff, contacts and PRs. Working closely with the heads of video and pictures will also be vital, as PA strives to deliver fast, accurate and compelling multi-media around the clock.

This is a demanding role at the very heart of the UK media, providing an amazing opportunity for a dynamic, flexible and unflappable journalist.

Apply to: teilo.colley@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 27 January 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.