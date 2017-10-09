 News Editor - Press Association

Careers: News Editor

Posted at 15:46h in Careers by Gillian Chatham

Location: London

 

The Press Association’s News Desk needs a news editor who can thrive working on one of the busiest desks in the business.

 

The successful candidate will have experience of running a news gathering operation. They will be equally at home handling breaking news and generating original content, dealing with staff, with sources and with customers, making sure we have the best copy, stills, video and graphics, and ensuring that all that content is legally safe and totally reliable.

 

They must be able to compile leads and re-write copy quickly and effectively, and be equally at home with images and graphics.

 

Experience of using social media for news gathering is essential, as is an ability to come up with ideas and ensure the news services we provide help set the agenda.

 

Apply to teilo.colley@pressassociation.com

 

Closing date: October 9 2017

 

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



