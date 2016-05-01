Network Engineer - Press Association

Network Engineer

Location: Howden

A vacancy has arisen for a Network Engineer within the Press Association Infrastructure team.

The successful candidate will be required to support, manage and maintain all network and Security components of Press Association and affiliated companies across the UK. He/she will ensure all network components and services are achieving optimal performance, in the pursuit of excellence.

The candidate will be directly responsible for resolving and managing network related Incidents, liaising with service providers and 3rd parties, problem management and other internal teams to ensure successful resolutions and service improvement.

The role will require stakeholder engagement across team borders in the delivery of key projects, services and hardware. Other responsibilities include contributing to performance and capacity data, as well as specialist input to Service Design, Transition and Service Improvement.

Applicants should possess the following skills or attributes:

Essential:

* Cisco CCNA certified.

* A history of delivering networking technologies and services

* Demonstrate a sound level of practical experience in management and configuration of Cisco routing, switching and security hardware

* Demonstrate knowledge and practical experience of Cisco switched networks, layer 2 concepts and architectures, VLAN, STP, DTP, UDLD, etc.

* Demonstrate knowledge and practical experience in the use of layer 3 routing protocols and concepts, BGP, OSPF, VRF and Static, etc.

* Demonstrate knowledge of network security concepts and implementations, IDS/IPS, Firewalling, VPNs, etc.

* Demonstrate knowledge of effective use of monitoring tools and capture technologies

* Demonstrate an understanding of service provider technologies and services, Broadband, MPLS, etc.

* Demonstrate knowledge and practical experience of standard network services and TCP/IP concepts, including SNMP, DHCP and DNS, etc.

* Highly focused on providing excellent service with good communication skills

* Good working knowledge of ITIL processes and procedures.

Desirable:

* CCNA Security or CCNP/CCNP Security

* Knowledge and understanding of Cisco Wireless, and Unified Communications

* Knowledge of Infoblox, NetMri , Alert logic

* Demonstrate knowledge and practical experience of Cisco iOS security hardening concepts and techniques

* ITIL Certified.

* Experience in working to network best practices to meet information security standards criteria and audits

* An understanding of the media and broadcasting industry

This role is office based but visits to other sites, including international travel, to both Press Association and 3rd party suppliers may be required.

This role has 5/7, 37.5 hours pw contract with core hours Mon-Fri. Saturdays and Sunday may be required as per business needs.

This role runs 24/7 x 365 services. Core hours are between 08:00 – 18:00 with hours 18:00 – 08:00 covered on-call from home on a rota basis.

To apply, please send a CV and covering letter to:

IT.Recruitment@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Friday 17 March 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.