Careers: Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia Reporter

Location: Edinburgh

A vacancy has become available for a Multimedia Reporter at Press Association to help drive the agency’s coverage of news in Scotland.

The successful candidate will be responsible for covering breaking news stories, major court cases, Royal visits and general news for the Scottish and General news wire.

You will be full of ideas and able to source and produce accessible and engaging stories.

We are looking for a multi-skilled journalist who is comfortable working across all platforms and understands the needs of our customers.

You must be able to:

produce fast, accurate, balanced and above all interesting copy

make full use of social media to gather news and generate interest in our output

help forward plan our coverage across all platforms

contribute to the development of our digital content

Applicants must possess the following skills:

NCTJ qualification and have experience of working in regional or national news

A minimum of 100 words per minute shorthand

A sound knowledge of the Scottish legal system and experience covering High Court

A driving licence is also required

Experience in shooting and editing video

Please send your CV and covering letter to: Victoria Mitchell, Editor, PA Scotland

Email: victoria.mitchell@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 7 April 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.