Motion Graphics Producer - Press Association

Motion Graphics Producer

We currently have a vacancy for a Motion Graphics Producer within our Video Department in London.

In this role, you will be responsible for creating and managing PA’s motion graphics output across the department.

Working alongside PA’s video, data and graphics departments, you will create and manage compelling graphics templates as well as devising imaginative, visual treatments for the latest stories across all genres, including news, sport and entertainment.

You will be full of ideas and be able to research, storyboard and produce high quality, engaging graphics-based video packages, specifically for digital audiences. You will monitor the latest trends in motion graphics for digital audiences as well as providing regular training for PA’s Video Producers and Graphics team.

Applicants should hold a degree (or equivalent) in video animation or production.

They will also possess a professional qualification in Adobe Creative Cloud, specialising in After Effects, Premiere, Illustrator and Photoshop and will be able to demonstrate their proven experience of working in a similar role within a newsroom or consumer publisher environment. Video players and file formats knowledge is a must.

The successful candidate will demonstrate the following skills/experience:

Advanced, proven animation skills

Ability to quickly produce high quality, editorially accurate graphics

Good knowledge of the UK online video industry

Strong interest in current affairs across news, sport and entertainment

Ability to troubleshoot and solve technical issues

Desirable skills/experience:

3D software knowledge such as Cinema4D

Experience with filming on Canon C100/XA205

Interest in emerging video technologies such as VR and 360

Knowledge of legal matters relating to journalism and broadcast/video

Please send a CV and covering letter (including links to examples of your work) to Alex Rothwell, Head of Video: alex.rothwell@pressassociation.com

Previous applicants need not apply.

Closing date: 20 February 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.