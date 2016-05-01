Motion Graphics Editor/Animator - Press Association

Motion Graphics Editor/Animator

Location: London

TNR has been engaging audiences through editorial, creative and social content for over 15 years and is the UK’s leading content-led PR specialists. Owned by the Press Association, the UK’s news agency, we are based at PA’s headquarters in London, Victoria.

Our clients are PR agencies or the in-house comms teams of major brands, Government departments and charities. Our services include; video content production and distribution, Radio Days, PR Video Production, PR Photography and Media Training for company spokespeople.

We are a successful, fast- paced and lively agency who thrive on the buzz of creating great quality content for our clients. Producing and shooting footage for broadcast (TV and Online) news, corporate video, social media video and branded content for marketing/ websites.

For more details, please visit www.wearetnr.com

The Role

TNR are looking for a creative and talented Motion Graphics Editor to join our growing team in an exciting stage of the company’s newest venture.

The ideal candidate will be an experienced Motion Graphics Editor / Animator with exceptional experience in creating 2D and 3D animation, a flare for exciting design, excellent typographic skills and an innate attention to detail. You will also be able to work as part of a team to create engaging content for a range of top tier clients.

TNR’s variety of clients and projects mean you will be required to produce a wide range of content from start to finish including storyboards, 2D and 3D animated short films, bespoke branded motion graphics, explainer content and integrating motion graphics into moving footage for both editorial and creative content. From conception to screen the successful candidate should be self-motivated, able to work to tight deadlines and thrive on creativity. As the Motion Graphics Editor you will provide the lead in TNR’s graphics output and as such monitor quality and support the core production team working across a wide range of projects.

You will have a good knowledge of a range of motion graphics programs including Adobe After Effects, Cinema4D or Blender3D, Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere and will be technically adept at working with different formats and current broadcasting standards.

TNR is fast-paced, challenging and extremely varied, requiring a flexible person with an outgoing personality and positive attitude.

The role includes:

Working with Head of Production and Senior Creative Producer to create bespoke Animations and motion graphics for clients

Pre-production, storyboarding / treatments

Client consultation and animation advice

Creation of graphics and illustrations from concept to animation

Management of in-house motion graphics portfolio and house style

Providing animation support across all edits

Edit B-Roll, A-Roll and PA edits for clients

Responsible for edit and animation suite management and workflow processes

Motion graphics content for a range of corporate, consumer and business videos

Storyboarding creative ideas and multiple design options for clients

Editing of video content across social, broadcast and branded content

Working on live action and full animation projects

2D/3D projects for social video content, corporate films and short films

Essential Criteria:

Excellent show reel

In-depth knowledge of 2D and 3D motion graphics

Proven GFX industry experience

Excellent knowledge 2D/3D projects for social video content, corporate films, live events, short films and online TV shows

A passion for creating inspiring animated content Excellent organisation skills

Ability to work under pressure in a fast paced environment

A positive attitude and a team player

A solid understanding of design, motion design, typography, composition, form, color and light.

A love of design, motion graphics and storytelling. Ability to design across a range of styles.

Excellent knowledge of Adobe After Effects, Cinema4D or Blender3D, Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere.

Please send CV and covering letter to: Amanda@wearetnr.com

Closing date: 3rd February 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.