Midweight Designer - digital and offline - Press Association

Midweight Designer – digital and offline

Location: London

We have an exciting opportunity for a talented, mid-weight integrated designer to join our growing central London content agency working across some of the biggest and best-known global brands.

The ideal candidate is likely to be an ambitious and motivated designer with at least four years’ agency experience across both print and digital projects. Experience of creating visual content for social channels would be a plus.

The role has two key functions –

Creating digital content for clients (70% weighting)

Creating print and brand design work for internal agency projects (30% weighting)

Key responsibilities include –

Responding to client briefs and owning the day-to-day design work across all agency clients

Working collaboratively with Creative Director and Editors to produce effective digital and social content

Producing broad range of design work including infographics, animated gifs, social images, ebooks, presentations, brochures and branded print materials

Photoshopping artwork and composing scenes together to tell visual stories

Being the guardian of the Sticky Content brand

Contributing to new business pitches

Inputting into video and photography agency briefs, as required

Sharing knowledge with wider teams to increase understanding of design across the agency

Keeping across latest visual content and design trends

Key skills –

Excellent digital and print design skills

Highly proficient with Adobe CS (Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign essential)

Strong creative thinker, with a real passion for design and content

Understands and adheres to the principles of brand guidelines

A good knowledge of digital technologies, channels and social platforms.

Ability to work quickly under tight deadlines whilst retaining strong attention to detail, and quality in all work

Illustration, photography and video skills a bonus, though not essential

Good team player with a client centric focus and the ability to build strong and effective working relationships

The role will be part of a small creative team and therefore has a strong opportunity for development and promotion for the right candidate.

About Sticky Content

Sticky Content, part of the Press Association, has been helping some of the world’s best-loved brands to plan, create and improve their digital content for nearly 20 years.

Our current clients include HSBC, Investec Click & Invest, Just Eat, Jet2, Jones Lang Lasalle and Coca-Cola

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.

Please send CV and covering letter to: jobs@stickycontent.co.uk

Closing date: 13 January 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.