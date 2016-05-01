Marketing Executive (Digital) - Press Association

Marketing Executive (Digital)

Location: Nottingham

The Company

PA Images is the photographic arm of the Press Association which also incorporates PA Sport and Entertainment.

With Over 26 staff photographers based around the UK covering news, sport and entertainment on a daily basis. Our pictures appear in National and Regional Newspapers across the UK as well as on a host of other media platforms where clients include the BBC, ITV, Sky and a whole host of online subscribers who make up a large part of our client base. In addition we have great experience working with sensitive and restricted information and images and as such are trusted by organisations such as Buckingham Palace and Downing Street to take and distribute approved images and stories.

Role

We currently have a vacancy for a Marketing Executive. The successful applicant will be responsible for delivering our full marketing mix activity, including digital and web content, across customer acquisition, retention and growth strategies by planning, delivering and evaluating integrated campaigns.

The diverse nature of this Marketing Executive role will offer a fantastic opportunity to make an impact within the Company and its achievement of revenue objectives.

A creative individual with initiative and tenacity will thrive in this role!

Main responsibilities and accountabilities:

You will be responsible for ensuring marketing activity is vibrant and engaging, driving traffic to the relevant products and services that convert into good quality sales leads. This role offers a good variety of responsibilities, including:

Marketing planning and strategy

Sourcing and generating relevant leads to setting call plans and analysing outcomes

Creation of engaging digital content, along with editing and proofreading, that build brand awareness and generate direct revenue.

Putting the campaign strategy, plan and agreed objectives into a calendar of activities and ensure delivery of these activities

Analyse the data and results of campaigns to provide recommendations to optimise performance.

Assist in customer development and retention through segmentation, targeting and data management with the use of online analytics tools and data to make recommendations on strategies.

Completing competitor analysis and market research, liaising with stakeholders to prioritise and project manage work required.

Identifying, evaluating, coordinating and attending industry events to ensure we are well represented.

Advertising PA Images’ products and services within relevant digital platforms

Ensuring PA Images’ are listed on relevant websites and online directories

You will need to demonstrate:

A user-focused, data driven approach; testing, learning and optimising at every opportunity, reviewing analytics and liaising with the Business Intelligence Unit to improve and monitor engagement.

You will also possess the following skills and experience:

Experience in email marketing with marketing communication skills.

Highly effective communication skills, both written and verbal, with an ability to present confidently to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.

A creative, innovative and resourceful individual with the ability to prioritise and manage multiple projects and stakeholders effectively.

Self-motivated, flexible and task orientated with an ability to work in a fast paced environment whilst maintaining an eye for detail and meeting deadlines.

Acute attention to detail to ensure that all work is comprehensive and accurate at all times, with particular attention to spelling, grammar and punctuation.

Analytical with good numeracy skills, with an ability to undertake research, process data, provide detailed analysis and commentary with recommendations, when relevant.

Experience of copywriting, editing and maintaining copy across a range of platforms.

Desirable skills and experience:

Experience of working in a commercially driven and competitive B2B sales and marketing environment would be preferable.

Knowledge of some of the following software: Microsoft Office suite, Salesforce, marketing automation and email platforms such as Pardot or Pure 360, Google Analytics, Google AdWords and Adobe Creative Suite

A degree in marketing would be an advantage as would a CIM qualification, or with previous experience in a similar role in a B2B environment and the ability demonstrate an understanding of the principles of marketing, especially digital marketing.

This is a permanent position working 37.5 hours a week, Monday to Friday. If you are successful, you could look forward to ongoing training opportunities and a range of benefits that include a competitive salary, incentives and pension scheme.

To apply send your CV with salary expectations and contact details to:

Gemma Dewhurst

Head of Business Operations

Email: careers@PAimages.com

Closing date: 10 March 2017

The Company encourages applications form all sectors of the community.