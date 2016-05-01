Marketing Assistant - Press Association

Careers: Marketing Assistant

Posted at 16:40h in Careers by Gillian Chatham

Location: London

The Press Association is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, providing a continuous feed of text, pictures, video and data into a variety of newsrooms and businesses around the country. At the heart of the media industry, the Press Association supplies services to every national and regional newspaper, broadcasters, online publishers and a wide range of commercial organisations.

We are looking for a tenacious Marketing Assistant to help our dynamic marketing department with a range of activities that promote PA’s products and services to relevant audiences. It´s a varied role with responsibilities working across campaigns, digital platforms, Salesforce, design, daily emails and more.

Responsibilities include:

 Campaigns

Assisting the Head of Marketing and Marketing Executive with the management of specific campaigns. This includes:

  • Assisting with the set up and management of the multichannel campaigns
  • Ensuring the campaign reaches the defined target audience through correct data selections and identification of supplementary data/channels where necessary
  • Ensuring campaigns are visually appealing and copy is written to an excellent standard
  • Passing relevant leads to the sales team
  • Ensuring the campaign hits defined targets (e.g. no. of leads)
  • Reporting on and analysing the results of campaigns and provide recommendations to optimise performance

 

Design

  • Assisting the Design Executive with the creation and management of design assets
  • Assisting with the creation and management of a collateral library


Digital

  • Creation of monthly website performance report
  • Creation of landing pages where agreed
  • Posting in relevant social media platforms
  • Advertising PA’s products and services within relevant digital platforms including Google Adwords and LinkedIn

 

Salesforce

  • Creation of relevant reports
  • Assisting with the processing and uploading of relevant leads, contacts and accounts
  • Creating relevant lists for Sales

 

Management of Real Life daily email

  • Management of the daily Real Life daily email template
  • Creation and scheduling of the daily email
  • Management of a campaign to increase subscribers
  • Reporting on the performance of the daily email and campaign, and suggesting improvements

 

The successful candidate will have:

  • An understanding of how to use email platforms and CRM systems
  • Excellent use of Microsoft Office, particularly Word and Excel
  • Experience using CMS platforms
  • Excellent use of Adobe Cloud products particularly Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills
  • Outstanding copywriting skills
  • Strong organisational skills and ability to manage multiple deadlines and stakeholders
  • Able to collaborate and build excellent relationships
  • Innovative and proactive attitude, with an openness to new ideas
  • Strong project management and organisation skills
  • An excellent eye for detail

 

Please send CV and covering letter to: Marc.Koskela@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 31 March 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



GET IN TOUCH

  • By submitting this form you are agreeing to our privacy policy