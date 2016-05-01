Marketing Assistant - Press Association

Marketing Assistant

Location: London

The Press Association is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, providing a continuous feed of text, pictures, video and data into a variety of newsrooms and businesses around the country. At the heart of the media industry, the Press Association supplies services to every national and regional newspaper, broadcasters, online publishers and a wide range of commercial organisations.

We are looking for a tenacious Marketing Assistant to help our dynamic marketing department with a range of activities that promote PA’s products and services to relevant audiences. It´s a varied role with responsibilities working across campaigns, digital platforms, Salesforce, design, daily emails and more.

Responsibilities include:

Campaigns

Assisting the Head of Marketing and Marketing Executive with the management of specific campaigns. This includes:

Assisting with the set up and management of the multichannel campaigns

Ensuring the campaign reaches the defined target audience through correct data selections and identification of supplementary data/channels where necessary

Ensuring campaigns are visually appealing and copy is written to an excellent standard

Passing relevant leads to the sales team

Ensuring the campaign hits defined targets (e.g. no. of leads)

Reporting on and analysing the results of campaigns and provide recommendations to optimise performance

Design

Assisting the Design Executive with the creation and management of design assets

Assisting with the creation and management of a collateral library



Digital

Creation of monthly website performance report

Creation of landing pages where agreed

Posting in relevant social media platforms

Advertising PA’s products and services within relevant digital platforms including Google Adwords and LinkedIn

Salesforce

Creation of relevant reports

Assisting with the processing and uploading of relevant leads, contacts and accounts

Creating relevant lists for Sales

Management of Real Life daily email

Management of the daily Real Life daily email template

Creation and scheduling of the daily email

Management of a campaign to increase subscribers

Reporting on the performance of the daily email and campaign, and suggesting improvements

The successful candidate will have:

An understanding of how to use email platforms and CRM systems

Excellent use of Microsoft Office, particularly Word and Excel

Experience using CMS platforms

Excellent use of Adobe Cloud products particularly Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Outstanding copywriting skills

Strong organisational skills and ability to manage multiple deadlines and stakeholders

Able to collaborate and build excellent relationships

Innovative and proactive attitude, with an openness to new ideas

Strong project management and organisation skills

An excellent eye for detail

Please send CV and covering letter to: Marc.Koskela@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 31 March 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.