Marketing Assistant - Press Association

Careers: Marketing Assistant
Location: London
The Press Association is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, providing a continuous feed of text, pictures, video and data into a variety of newsrooms and businesses around the country. At the heart of the media industry, the Press Association supplies services to every national and regional newspaper, broadcasters, online publishers and a wide range of commercial organisations.
We are looking for a tenacious Marketing Assistant to help our dynamic marketing department with a range of activities that promote PA’s products and services to relevant audiences. It´s a varied role with responsibilities working across campaigns, digital platforms, Salesforce, design, daily emails and more.
Responsibilities include:
Campaigns
Assisting the Head of Marketing and Marketing Executive with the management of specific campaigns. This includes:
- Assisting with the set up and management of the multichannel campaigns
- Ensuring the campaign reaches the defined target audience through correct data selections and identification of supplementary data/channels where necessary
- Ensuring campaigns are visually appealing and copy is written to an excellent standard
- Passing relevant leads to the sales team
- Ensuring the campaign hits defined targets (e.g. no. of leads)
- Reporting on and analysing the results of campaigns and provide recommendations to optimise performance
Design
- Assisting the Design Executive with the creation and management of design assets
- Assisting with the creation and management of a collateral library
Digital
- Creation of monthly website performance report
- Creation of landing pages where agreed
- Posting in relevant social media platforms
- Advertising PA’s products and services within relevant digital platforms including Google Adwords and LinkedIn
Salesforce
- Creation of relevant reports
- Assisting with the processing and uploading of relevant leads, contacts and accounts
- Creating relevant lists for Sales
Management of Real Life daily email
- Management of the daily Real Life daily email template
- Creation and scheduling of the daily email
- Management of a campaign to increase subscribers
- Reporting on the performance of the daily email and campaign, and suggesting improvements
The successful candidate will have:
- An understanding of how to use email platforms and CRM systems
- Excellent use of Microsoft Office, particularly Word and Excel
- Experience using CMS platforms
- Excellent use of Adobe Cloud products particularly Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Outstanding copywriting skills
- Strong organisational skills and ability to manage multiple deadlines and stakeholders
- Able to collaborate and build excellent relationships
- Innovative and proactive attitude, with an openness to new ideas
- Strong project management and organisation skills
- An excellent eye for detail
Please send CV and covering letter to: Marc.Koskela@pressassociation.com
Closing date: 31 March 2017
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.