Mailbox Administrator (part-time, maternity cover) - Press Association

Mailbox Administrator (part-time, maternity cover)

Location: Howden

The Entertainment Data department is the market-leading supplier of TV listings, providing services to newspapers, magazines, broadcasters, websites and mobile operators. We maintain the most comprehensive database of TV and radio listings available in the UK with schedules for more than 900 channels.

We are looking for a part-time Mailbox Administrator to work in our busy Content department to cover for maternity leave. The role involves managing the central TV and radio schedule mailboxes and ensuring information is distributed to the relevant teams and individuals in a timely manner.

The successful candidate will possess the following skills:

Ability to prioritise and meet deadlines, working under pressure

Excellent organisational skills

Good people skills; ability to liaise with staff in all areas and to build strong working relationships with external contacts

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Outlook and other Microsoft Office applications

Good keyboard skills

Excellent concentration level

Interest in TV, current affairs and showbusiness

Working knowledge of digital TV platforms

Full operational training will be provided. This part-time role consists of 30 hours a week across Tuesday-Friday.

Please send CV and covering letter to: Sarah Hammond, Team Leader (Scheduling) – Pages (Entertainment Data)

Email: sarah.hammond@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Friday 6th October