Mac Operator - Press Association

Mac Operator

Location: Howden

A vacancy has arisen for a Mac Operator to join the Sports Data Page Ready department on a full time basis.

The successful candidates will be responsible for producing and delivering completed sports data page ready products to traditional and digital client platforms. This role requires a good knowledge of sport, in particular horse racing and football.

A good knowledge of Apple-based production applications is an advantage, as is a knowledge of Adobe InDesign, but it is not essential as training will be given.

However, good keyboard skills, good organisational skills and good written and spoken skills are essential. As is the ability to give attention to detail and to work to deadlines.

The successful candidates will be required to work flexible shift patterns, however the department generally operates between 9am and 11pm, seven days a week and shift patterns can vary within that model. Full details to be provided at interview.

Please send CV and covering letter to:

Gary Carter, Sports Data Page Ready Production Manager. Press Association, Operations Centre, Howden, DN14 7AE

Email: gary.carter@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 27 January 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.