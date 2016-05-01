Mac Operator - Press Association

Mac Operator

Location: Howden

We are looking for a Sport and Horse Racing enthusiast to join the Sports Data Page Ready team on a full-time basis.

The successful candidate will be responsible for producing and delivering completed sports data page ready products to traditional and digital client platforms. This role requires a good knowledge of sport, in particular horse racing and football.

Familiarity of Apple-based production applications is an advantage, as is experience of Adobe InDesign, but it is not essential as training will be given.

However, excellent organisational, written and verbal skills are essential. As is the ability to give attention to detail and to work to deadlines.

The successful candidate will be required to work flexible shift patterns, although a more routine arrangement could be discussed provided it meets the business’ requirement. The department generally operates between 9am and 11pm, seven days a week and shift patterns can vary within that model.

Please send a covering letter and CV to: Gary Carter (Sports Data Page Ready Production Manager)

E-mail: gary.carter@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: 10th October

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.