Careers: Listings Producer (Casual)

Listings Producer (Casual)

Location: Howden

We are looking for Casual Listings Producers to join our Arts and Events team and provide events data which powers print and digital What’s On sections for publishers such as The Guardian, Time Out and The Times, as well as Top10 guides for London Midland rail network.

As a Casual Listings Producer, you will be responsible for inputting and creating engaging copy for a range of leisure, art and event categories including theatre, clubs, exhibitions, music, and family events. You will liaise with event organisers, PR companies and members of the public to ensure delivery of accurate event information.

The successful candidate will have:

The ability to write in a clear, concise manner and to deadline

An excellent eye for detail

The ability to prioritise workload and achieve targets

Patience, good people skills and the ability to liaise with staff in all areas

Excellent concentration and communication skills

Flexibility of skills, and the ability to adapt quickly

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office, with excellent computer skills

An interest in the arts and entertainment world

Knowledge of Photoshop is desirable

Casual shifts are normally required during busy periods (Feb-Aug) and they are normally worked between the hours of 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday but some weekend work may be available from time to time.

Full training will be given to the successful candidates.

Please send CV and covering letter, stating hours available for work to:

Holly McKenzie, Team Leader Digital Content (TV/Events)

holly.mckenzie@pressassociation.com

Closing date: ongoing

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.