Law Reporter - Press Association

Law Reporter

Location: London

PA is looking for a reporter to join the agency’s High Court team to cover proceedings across the Royal Courts of Justice.

The successful applicant will be at home covering major court cases at High Court, appeal court and Supreme Court level.

You will be responsible for digging out off-beat stories from the many hearings at the RCJ and ensuring fast and accurate coverage of all main cases of interest to our subscribers.

A sound understanding of media law and minimum 100wpm shorthand are essential, as is extensive experience of reporting to agency/daily newspaper level.

Please send CV and covering letter to: cathy.gordon@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 29 September 2017

