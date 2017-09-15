Journalists and Editorial Analyst – Urbs Media/Press Association - Press Association

Urbs Media and the Press Association are about to launch an ambitious project that will change the face of regional, local and hyperlocal news production in the UK and Ireland. And we are building a new team to help us do it.

Our project – RADAR – has won two-year major funding from Google’s Digital News Initiative, and will combine human authored journalism with automated production.

These exciting opportunities would put you at the heart of this ground-breaking project, working with an innovative start-up company and one of the most respected news agencies in the world.

Journalists

We are looking for our first RADAR reporters. You’ll be writing data-driven UK news stories each day for distribution via the PA. And as part of the core team you’ll play a role in shaping this game-changing news venture.

You’ll need:

1. Experience of working in local news or be able to demonstrate an understanding and keen interest in the sector

2. A great nose for a local news story and the writing skill to turn it into crisp copy that meets the high standards of a national news agency

3. An interest in open data and clear experience using it as a story source

4. Good knowledge and experience using Excel

5. Proven technical skills as you will need to learn to produce your stories using Natural Language Generation software (we’ll teach you how to do that!)

Editorial Analyst

This is a key role in finding, organising and analysing open data, and providing insights and graphics for our editorial team. You’ll be responsible for finding interesting data releases and unlocking the value of that data for our journalists to create brilliant content.

You’ll need:

1. A natural curiosity to find interesting data that tells us about the world we live in

2. The statistical skills to understand what the numbers really mean

3. The technical skills (Excel plus) to organise and analyse data to find key insights

4. The human skills to work with our team of reporters to turn insights into brilliant stories

Excellence in these four characteristics is more important than experience. You will receive training that will place you at the cutting edge of tech-driven editorial analysis.

Successful candidates will be employed by Urbs Media and be based at the PA’s offices in central London.

Send us a CV and a covering letter to tell us the skills and experience you can bring to the project. Applications can be submitted via Linkedin here…

Reporters – https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/439802142/

Analyst – https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/435937239/

Or by email to gary.rogers@urbsmedia.com

Closing date: 15 September 2017