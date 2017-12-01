Incident Analyst - PA

Careers: Incident Analyst
Posted at 09:13h in Careers
Location: Howden
Are you looking for a career in IT Support? Are you in an IT Support, Service Desk, Help Desk or Operations role and looking for a step up?
We have an exciting vacancy for a dedicated, hard-working candidate to join a fast-paced IT Operations team as an IT Incident
The team is responsible for:
- Actively ensuring availability of PA’s technical services by monitoring the health of the company’s networks, server estate and digital feeds.
- Managing incoming work on a service-level based queueing system.
- Investigating faults and implementing technical fixes.
- Escalating to third-line teams and working with them to resolve incidents.
- Assessing business impact and escalating high-impact incidents to the management team.
- Bringing in technical work from other technical teams (like Networks and Dev/Ops) into Ops.
- Writing operational technical documentation.
We are looking for:
- A strong communicator with a positive attitude.
- Someone who actively wants to progress in a technical career and wants to learn new skills. Incident Analysts primarily work on servers alongside Developers and Networks, Dev/Ops and Infrastructure engineers and gain experience of a wide variety of technologies.
- Someone who takes an analytical approach and who considers business impact of issues, from who to inform, why something ran into problems and how to stop it from happening again.
- Technical aptitude. Incident analysts use a broad range of Enterprise tools and the successful candidate will need to become confident at working on Unix systems using command-line.
- Ability to keep learning – we’re always building new services and bringing in new technologies.
Desirable
- ITIL Foundation certificate
- Degree or equivalent level education in an IT-related discipline
- Experience in using UNIX over command-line
- Experience of Enterprise technologies – remote desktop, Active Directory, Exchange Management Console, VMWare
- Experience of working in an IT Support function
- Interests in current events, sports and racing
This is a great opportunity to develop and progress within a well-established, prestigious national organisation.
Please send your CV and covering letter to: Alistair Young, Service Operations Manager
Email: Alistair.young@pressassociation.com
Closing Date: 22 March 2018
