Incident Analyst - PA

Incident Analyst

Location: Howden

Are you looking for a career in IT Support? Are you in an IT Support, Service Desk, Help Desk or Operations role and looking for a step up?

We have an exciting vacancy for a dedicated, hard-working candidate to join a fast-paced IT Operations team as an IT Incident

The team is responsible for:

Actively ensuring availability of PA’s technical services by monitoring the health of the company’s networks, server estate and digital feeds.

Managing incoming work on a service-level based queueing system.

Investigating faults and implementing technical fixes.

Escalating to third-line teams and working with them to resolve incidents.

Assessing business impact and escalating high-impact incidents to the management team.

Bringing in technical work from other technical teams (like Networks and Dev/Ops) into Ops.

Writing operational technical documentation.

We are looking for:

A strong communicator with a positive attitude.

Someone who actively wants to progress in a technical career and wants to learn new skills. Incident Analysts primarily work on servers alongside Developers and Networks, Dev/Ops and Infrastructure engineers and gain experience of a wide variety of technologies.

Someone who takes an analytical approach and who considers business impact of issues, from who to inform, why something ran into problems and how to stop it from happening again.

Technical aptitude. Incident analysts use a broad range of Enterprise tools and the successful candidate will need to become confident at working on Unix systems using command-line.

Ability to keep learning – we’re always building new services and bringing in new technologies.

Desirable

ITIL Foundation certificate

Degree or equivalent level education in an IT-related discipline

Experience in using UNIX over command-line

Experience of Enterprise technologies – remote desktop, Active Directory, Exchange Management Console, VMWare

Experience of working in an IT Support function

Interests in current events, sports and racing

This is a great opportunity to develop and progress within a well-established, prestigious national organisation.

Please send your CV and covering letter to: Alistair Young, Service Operations Manager

Email: Alistair.young@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: 22 March 2018

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.