Health & Wellbeing Editor - Press Association

Health & Wellbeing Editor

Are you passionate about creating outstanding health and wellbeing features for use both online and in print? Are you a senior features writer with impressive experience in this area – and a portfolio to prove it?

If so, please get in touch with us!

The Press Association is looking for a Health & Wellbeing Editor to join the Features team, based in London. You would generate content for our new digital Lifestyle feed and the Features Wire service which serves mainly print publications across the country.

We are looking for a candidate with real expertise in health and wellbeing, who has deep knowledge of the latest news, trends, talking points and key developments in this area. You will love generating original ideas, interviewing experts, celebrities, top athletes and personal trainers, then writing gripping articles accompanied by strong images and multi-media assets.

You will be able to write in different styles and tones of voice, for different audiences and platforms – and must be equally happy producing snappy, quirky, reactive articles or longer interview pieces.

You will also have the experience and skill required to guide other members of the department when they generate health and wellbeing articles, and the ability to sub-edit the work of others in the team.

You will also write across other lifestyle areas as required. Every piece you submit or sub-edit will be correct, legally sound, on time and brilliantly written and structured.

This is a fast-paced role, working on a lot of varied material as part of a friendly team.

Previous experience across both print and digital is an essential requirement of the role and you must have the proven ability to use social media effectively.

To apply please email your CV and covering letter to: Noreen Barr, Executive Editor – Features

Email: Noreen.barr@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.