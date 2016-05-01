Graphic Designer (Maternity cover) - Press Association

Careers: Graphic Designer (Maternity cover)
Location: Howden
The UK’s leading news and sport agency is looking for a talented graphic designer to produce exciting illustrations for the day’s biggest stories and make video and animated graphics using the latest programmes.
Key responsibilities:
- Turning data and information from journalists into easy to understand graphics
- Liaising with reporters, newsdesk and digital teams to turn ideas into reality
- Research and collecting information
- Working to house style
- Reacting quickly to breaking news
- Designing for newspapers
- Producing responsive designs for online, mobile and social media
- Turning graphics into video using After Effects
Essential criteria:
- Fast, accurate vector drawing skills
- Experience of working in a fast-moving media environment
- Experience working on interactive graphics
- Self starter and ability to work alone
- Good working knowledge of Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, After Effects
An interest in news, sport and current affairs is desirable, as well as interest in data journalism and graphic trends.
Experience of working for corporate customers is also desirable.
Please send CV and covering letter to: lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com
Closing date: 23 February 2017
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.