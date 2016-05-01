Graphic Designer (Maternity cover) - Press Association

Graphic Designer (Maternity cover)

Location: Howden

The UK’s leading news and sport agency is looking for a talented graphic designer to produce exciting illustrations for the day’s biggest stories and make video and animated graphics using the latest programmes.

Key responsibilities:

Turning data and information from journalists into easy to understand graphics

Liaising with reporters, newsdesk and digital teams to turn ideas into reality

Research and collecting information

Working to house style

Reacting quickly to breaking news

Designing for newspapers

Producing responsive designs for online, mobile and social media

Turning graphics into video using After Effects

Essential criteria:

Fast, accurate vector drawing skills

Experience of working in a fast-moving media environment

Experience working on interactive graphics

Self starter and ability to work alone

Good working knowledge of Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, After Effects

An interest in news, sport and current affairs is desirable, as well as interest in data journalism and graphic trends.

Experience of working for corporate customers is also desirable.

Please send CV and covering letter to: lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 23 February 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.