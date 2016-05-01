General News Reporter (temporary) - Press Association

General News Reporter (temporary)

Location: Belfast

The Press Association, the UK and Ireland’s leading news agency, is looking for a general news reporter to join its Belfast team at the start of September, on a temporary basis to cover a 3 month contract.

The successful applicant will be a self-starter who can operate under pressure to produce accurate, fast, clear copy and compelling stills and video.

He or she will also be able to generate their own multi-platform stories, making full use of social media and other sources.

The job involves covering a wide-range of stories, including court cases, in Northern Ireland and, on occasion, the Republic of Ireland.

Extensive experience of reporting to agency/daily newspaper level is essential, as is the ability to take a shorthand note. Sound knowledge of media law is also required.

Experience of shooting video is preferable but training can be provided.

The job is based around core working hours but the successful candidate must be flexible enough to respond to the demands of covering breaking news stories when the need arises.

He or she must be willing to travel throughout Ireland to cover stories and work evenings and weekends when required.

Please send CV and covering letter to PA’s Ireland Editor David Young on david.young@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 15 August 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.