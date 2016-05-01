Careers: Financial Accountant

Financial Accountant

Location: Howden

A vacancy has arisen for a Financial Accountant to join our Finance department in the Howden office.

Reporting to the Head of Financial Accounts you will be responsible for proactively managing aspects of the finance department relating to tax; payroll; financial accounts and system controls. Maintaining a dialogue and working closely with the ledger and management information teams within finance. Supporting the development and ongoing delivery of the financial ERP and integrated software. Assisting other areas of finance as requested, including insurance; audit support; acquisitions; in-house projects and other ad hoc matters.

Key Responsibilities:

Tax

Produce Group VAT returns, with support from Management information team.

Liaise with external bodies re. any queries or investigations.

Provide external tax advisors with relevant information on a timely basis re. Corporation tax computations and submissions

Payroll

Be senior point of contract for Payroll out-sourcing company.

Support Finance Clerks/Trainee’s responsible for payroll administration work. Work closely with their Line Manager re. task allocation and time distribution.

Work alongside HR team re. any staffing issues and payroll related projects.

Manage overseas assignments and be point of contact for external tax advisors.

Financial accounts (including pension fund)

Be main point of point contact for year end audit team (including pension fund).

Liaise with Pension fund scheme actuaries re. day to day book-keeping of company pension fund.

With the support of Management information team, manage the year end audit plan and distribution of work throughout the finance team.

Produce statutory accounts (including pension fund & consolidated financial statements) and submit to Companies House in accordance with deadlines.

System controls

Leading and supporting the development of Agresso the Finance Accounting system, including further development of the reporting and the efficiency of finance processes.

Monitor internal controls to ensure adequate and adhered to. Suggest & assist to implement practical improvements where required.

Work alongside Finance Systems Accountant re. all changes to finance system.

Internally manage the ERP upgrade project alongside 3rd party consultants.

Other

Be main point of contact for Insurance brokers; co-ordinate year end renewal and escalate any highlighted risks throughout the year

Promote and lead a culture that develops expert insight skills, encourages innovation and the identification of operational and process improvements

Ensure group accounting policies are consistently applied

Assist in the achievement of Group Strategies and KPI’s

With support, present to colleagues and senior managers where required

Assist the Management Information team with any new acquisitions.

Assist finance colleagues with ad hoc projects and queries

Key Competencies:

Strong decision making skills

Excellent communication skills

Results orientation

Ability to develop others

Flexible and adaptable

Team Player

Pro active

Technical Competencies:

Attained professional membership with CIMA/ACCA/ACA.

Good understanding of all company taxes and compliance requirements.

Extensive auditing experience and a strong understanding of internal controls.

Strong analytical skills and ability to prepare clear managerial information.

Please send your covering letter and CV to:

Emma Briggs

Head of Financial Accounts

Email: emma.briggs@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: 21 April 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.