Finance Assistant (Blackball Media) - Press Association

Careers: Finance Assistant (Blackball Media)
Location: Gosport
We’re looking for someone to join Blackball Media and take responsibility for day to day invoicing and finance functions. Working with the Managing Director you will be responsible for all elements of invoicing, expense management, monthly reporting and quoting. This is a great opportunity for someone who is looking for their second or third step in their career and wants to join a growing business. The successful candidate can make this role their own and grow with the business.
Main duties and responsibilities
- Reconciling monthly cashflow and reports.
- Finance queries including liaising with clients.
- Managing purchase Finance invoices and expenses.
- Raising of sales invoices, copy invoices and credit notes and allocating of payments.
- Quote generation, reconciliation and distribution.
- Forecasting, various analyses and ad hoc projects
Previous Experience and Skills
The successful candidate should have previous experience of working in a similar role covering accounts payable, accounts receivable and reporting with high attention to detail and excellent communication & interpersonal skills.
Essential Skills and experience
- Previous accounts Experience.
- Experience of working in a finance / accountancy environment
- Understanding of finance processes
- Strong Excel skills
- Excellent attention to detail
- Self-motivated, disciplined and able to prioritise own workload
- Independent, driven, analytical thinker
- Well organised with good planning skills.
- Adaptable and able to multi task and pick up new processes easily
- Eloquent and charismatic.
- Strong presence and clear communicator
- Strong relationship building skills.
Desired Skills
- Understanding of Kashflow
- AAT qualification or equivalent
Candidate profile
The successful candidate will demonstrate strong organisational skills, be eloquent and professional in their demeanour. They must demonstrate strong organisation skills and a high level of attention to detail
Interested applicants should send a CV and covering letter to Andy Entwistle, Managing Director Blackball Media andy@blackballmedia.co.uk.
Closing date: 13 January 2017
We encourage applications from all sectors of the community