Finance Assistant (Blackball Media) - Press Association

Finance Assistant (Blackball Media)

Location: Gosport

We’re looking for someone to join Blackball Media and take responsibility for day to day invoicing and finance functions. Working with the Managing Director you will be responsible for all elements of invoicing, expense management, monthly reporting and quoting. This is a great opportunity for someone who is looking for their second or third step in their career and wants to join a growing business. The successful candidate can make this role their own and grow with the business.

Main duties and responsibilities

Reconciling monthly cashflow and reports.

Finance queries including liaising with clients.

Managing purchase Finance invoices and expenses.

Raising of sales invoices, copy invoices and credit notes and allocating of payments.

Quote generation, reconciliation and distribution.

Forecasting, various analyses and ad hoc projects

Previous Experience and Skills

The successful candidate should have previous experience of working in a similar role covering accounts payable, accounts receivable and reporting with high attention to detail and excellent communication & interpersonal skills.

Essential Skills and experience

Previous accounts Experience.

Experience of working in a finance / accountancy environment

Understanding of finance processes

Strong Excel skills

Excellent attention to detail

Self-motivated, disciplined and able to prioritise own workload

Independent, driven, analytical thinker

Well organised with good planning skills.

Adaptable and able to multi task and pick up new processes easily

Eloquent and charismatic.

Strong presence and clear communicator

Strong relationship building skills.

Desired Skills

Understanding of Kashflow

AAT qualification or equivalent

Candidate profile

The successful candidate will demonstrate strong organisational skills, be eloquent and professional in their demeanour. They must demonstrate strong organisation skills and a high level of attention to detail

Interested applicants should send a CV and covering letter to Andy Entwistle, Managing Director Blackball Media andy@blackballmedia.co.uk.

Closing date: 13 January 2017

We encourage applications from all sectors of the community