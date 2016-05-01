Features Writer - Press Association

Features Writer

Location: London

We are looking for an experienced Features Writer to join our London-based PA Features team, generating content for our new digital Lifestyle feed and the Features Wire service which mainly serves print publications across the UK.

This is an exciting opportunity for someone who lives, breathes and sleeps quality lifestyle and celebrity content. Someone who loves generating ideas, interviewing celebrities and experts about a wide range of lifestyle topics, writing gripping articles accompanied by strong images, and building relationships with key contacts.

We are looking for someone who particularly enjoys writing about fashion, beauty and travel, but is also completely happy to write about health, food, social media trends and other subjects as required.

You must be abreast of all the latest news and lifestyle trends and able to write in different styles and tones of voice, for different audiences and platforms.

You should be able to turn around snappy, quirky articles as well as lengthy interview pieces and, ideally, will have experience of writing fast, reactive, topical features too.

You should possess excellent journalism and social media skills and will be able to produce brilliant, error-free free copy to deadline every time.

This is a fast-paced role, working on a lot of varied material as part of a friendly team.

Previous experience across both print and digital outputs is an essential requirement of the role and you will have an impressive cuttings folder to show for this.

Please email your CV and covering letter to:

Noreen Barr, Executive Editor, Features

Email: Noreen.barr@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: Sunday July 2, 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.