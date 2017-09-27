Features Sub-Editor (Maternity Cover) - Press Association

Features Sub-Editor (Maternity Cover)

Location: London

Are you an outstanding and experienced features sub editor, who can produce, sparkling error-free copy every single time for both online and print?

If so, please get in touch with us!

The Press Association is looking for a Features Sub-Editor (Maternity Cover) to join our Features team, based in London. The role would be 3 days per week beginning in late October.

You would sub-edit content for our new digital Lifestyle feed, as well as the syndicated Features Wire service which serves mainly print publications across the country, and a variety of bespoke pieces for magazines and online customers.

We are looking for a candidate with a strong interest in – and brilliant knowledge of – the main lifestyle areas that we cover, including Food and Drink, Fashion and Beauty, Health & Wellbeing and Travel.

You will love rewriting and restructuring copy that needs attention, and making already strong pieces shine. Writing in a variety of styles and tones of voice, for different audiences and platforms will be easy for you.

You will always fact check with precision and will unfailingly spot typos and errors. And, of course, you’ll be hyper-aware of legal issues and will swiftly deal with any potential problems.

Just as importantly, you will be a whiz at creating clickable headlines for digital, and will ensure the imagery and social embeds accompanying our articles are strong and safe to use.

A great team member, you will confidently give feedback to writers on changes made to their copy and will generate strong feature ideas whenever needed.

Ideally, we would also like you to write some lifestyle features from scratch, particularly fast reactive pieces that could be fitted into your workflow.

This is a fast-paced role, working on a lot of varied material as part of a friendly team.

Previous experience of sub-editing for both print and digital is an essential requirement of the role and you must have good knowledge of social media. Experience of using WordPress would be desirable.

To apply please email your CV and covering letter to: Noreen Barr, Executive Editor – Features

Email: noreen.barr@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: 27 September, 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.