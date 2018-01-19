Evening Betting Specialist - Press Association

Evening Betting Specialist

Location: Howden

The Press Association are currently looking for Horse Racing and Greyhound enthusiasts who have an excellent professional knowledge of bookmaking and betting, to join our expanding Racing Operations team in Howden, Goole.

As an Evening Betting Specialist, you will be responsible for forming and updating live betting markets using various internal methods.

A methodical approach to work and strong analytical and numerical skills are essential. A passion for racing and greyhounds is desirable.

Key responsibilities include:

Forming and updating live betting markets for US Horse and Greyhound Racing.

Adhering to internal procedures and processes.

Remaining calm and focused under pressure.

Accountability and responsibility for assigned tasks.

Escalating content errors and/or potential issues to Management immediately without hesitation.

Successful candidates will have:

Excellent understanding of betting theory and bookmaking including percentages.

Previous industry experience in bookmaking/trading.

Strong numeric and analytical skills.

Methodical approach to work.

Strong customer focus.

Excellent communicator at all levels.

Excellent keyboard skills.

Beneficial but not essential skills include:

Previous evening work experience.

Strong understanding of the racing / greyhound industry.

Digital competencies.

Previous data processing experience.

Successful candidates will be part of a team of dedicated evening Betting Specialists and Data Operators.

Shift patterns are subject to the racing schedule but will be any 5 from 7 evenings between 4pm and 5am.

Please send CV and covering letter to:

RacingOps.Recruitment@pressassociation.com

Closing date: January 19th 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.