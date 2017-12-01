Entertainment Reporter - Press Association

Entertainment Reporter

Location: London

The Press Association is looking for a journalist to join our Entertainment desk.

You will be responsible for working across PA’s Entertainment services including the main wire and digital services.

The successful candidate will work with the Entertainment team to gather and produce news for print and online. You will also conduct interviews, attend events and create original content for all relevant services.

We are looking for someone who loves generating ideas and interviewing celebrities across all areas of Entertainment, including Arts and Media.

You should be abreast of all the latest news, be able to write in different styles and tones of voice, for different audiences and platforms.

You will have experience working in a breaking news environment and should be able to turn around accurate, concise copy.

You should possess excellent journalism skills and be able to connect widely with different audiences, while managing a busy workload.

This is a fast-paced role, working on a lot of varied material as part of a friendly team. You will be required to work shifts which include working on weekends and in the evenings.

This is a junior position, but some experience as a multi-skilled journalist, working across both print and digital outputs, would be beneficial.

A presence on social media and an understanding of how it influences the Entertainment industry is also a key requirement.

This is a great opportunity for someone who loves Entertainment to be a part of an exciting team.

Please email your CV and covering letter to: Kerri-Ann Roper

Kerri-Ann.Roper@pressassociation.com

The closing date for applications is Friday 9 February.

Please put Entertainment Reporter in the subject line of your email.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.