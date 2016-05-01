Entertainment Features Writer - Press Association

Entertainment Features Writer

Location: London

We are looking for an enthusiastic and experienced Features Writer to join our London-based PA Entertainment team. You will be required to generate content across print and digital, writing Features for the PA Wire service, as well as for online customers.

This is an exciting opportunity for someone who lives, breathes and sleeps quality Entertainment content. We are looking for someone who loves generating ideas and interviewing celebrities across all areas of Entertainment.

You should be abreast of all the latest news and features, be able to write in different styles and tones of voice, for different audiences and platforms. Ideally you will have news writing experience and you will be required to help the Entertainment team generate news lines from interviews and any exclusive opportunities when the situation arises.

You should be able to turn around snappy, quirky articles as well as lengthy interview pieces and will also enjoy writing across all Entertainment areas – music, film, TV and celebrity.

You should possess excellent journalism skills and be able to connect widely with different audiences, while managing a busy workload.

This is a fast-paced role, working on a lot of varied material as part of a friendly team. You may also be required to work weekends and evenings when the need arises.

Previous experience as a multi-skilled journalist, working across both print and digital outputs, is an essential requirement of the role and you will have an impressive catalogue of work to show for this.

A presence on social media and an understanding of how it influences the Entertainment industry is also a key requirement.

Please email your CV and covering letter to:

Kerri-Ann.Roper@pressassociation.com

Please put Entertainment Features Writer in the subject line of your email.

Closing Date: Friday 25th August 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.