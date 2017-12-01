Entertainment Correspondent: Los Angeles - Press Association

Entertainment Correspondent: Los Angeles

The Press Association is looking for an Entertainment reporter to be based in Los Angeles for a period of two years.

This multi-skilled role will involve providing content for all our customers’ platforms: writing Entertainment content for the newswire and digital products and shooting video when required.

Showbiz and celebrity will be at the heart of the role but you may also be called upon to cover other major news stories and assignments both in LA and occasionally across the USA.

The successful candidate will have a proven ability of covering breaking news scenarios, conducting interviews and producing copy to a high standard for the wire and digital. They must also be able to demonstrate a good knowledge of celebrity and entertainment – and have an enthusiasm for all things showbiz.

As PA’s main reporter covering the US entertainment industry, you will attend premieres, awards nights, parties, relevant junkets, festivals, walk of fame and charity events. As such, you will need to be a self-starter, who can build up great relationships with key PR people and other contacts in the USA.

You’ll have to produce a number of stories per day and will be required to file them accurately and timeously, directly into the content management system. You’ll report to the Entertainment Editor in London and work with the showbiz team in London on big events when they work overnight.

For video, you will be required to film everything from red carpets, to breaking news events if required. Generating original and exclusive video content will form a part of the role. You’ll work closely with the Entertainment editor in London to identify opportunities for PA to generate this content.

There will be a requirement to file daily copy on Showbiz news happening overnight in the USA, the events you cover and to carry out other writing assignments as required. This may include live blogging when big stories demand it.

You will need to be where the action is in the capital of the entertainment world, so this sought-after role will involve a lot of evening and weekend working – it is probably four or five events a week.

The role demands that you plan your own coverage and organise access for big events such as the Oscars. You will also be required to enter your planned deployments into the central planning diary.

Training on some of these elements mentioned will be provided and you will train on the Showbiz desk in London for as long as is necessary, normally a few weeks, before you head to Los Angeles to commence the secondment.

A monthly living allowance will be provided. Please note that once the position has been filled, things will move quickly so you should be prepared to leave the UK once your training on the Showbiz desk has been completed and at a few weeks’ notice.

If you feel this sounds like a dream opportunity, please email Kerri-Ann Roper

(kerri-ann.roper@pressassocation.com) by close of business on 18 January 2018.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.