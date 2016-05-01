Digital Sales Manager

Location: London

The Press Association is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, providing a range of multimedia content solutions including text, pictures, video and data into a variety of newsrooms and digital publishing businesses. At the heart of the media industry, the PA supplies services to the national and regional newspapers, broadcasters, online and digital publishers, out-of-home sector and a wide range of commercial and non-media organisations.

PA’s Content Division is about to launch a new generation of enriched digital content products aimed at retaining and extending its reach within the media sector while creating opportunities to grow new revenues from brands, corporates and public sector organisations.

We are looking for an outstanding digital sales manager to plan, lead and execute a new digital business strategy both directly and indirectly through your team to maximise revenue growth and diversify existing revenue streams in new markets.

Key Requirements

To be successful in this role you must have:

Proven track record in client relationship management and delivering new business growth

Extensive sales manager experience in one or more of the following sectors: media, advertising or content related businesses

Proven track record in managing, driving and motivating a commercially minded and targeted account management team

Extensive knowledge of commercial models and revenue trends across digital publishing

The role will involve working closely with marketing, editorial, product development and clients directly

Formal sales training will be beneficial

Your KPI’s will include the following:

Revenue performance against budget

New market sector penetration

Individual team members’ performance against agreed targets and KPI’s including; Calls, Meetings, Opportunities

If you have a good knowledge and understanding of real-time content driven services and the commercial imperatives for securing and growing business in information hungry market sectors, this is the job for you.

Why work for us?

This is an exciting role at the very heart of the UK’s media landscape in a company boasting a rich heritage and an up-to-the-minute outlook. A dynamic commercial culture which offers rewards directly related to your contribution to growing our business and the opportunity to progress to more senior positions within the business. Plus, all the other benefits you would expect from an established company including 5 weeks’ holiday plus bank holidays, interest free travel loans, pension scheme, Cycle2work schemes and a sports and social club.

Interested? Please send your CV and a covering letter, stating your salary and OTE expectations to:

Michael McConaghy, Head of Sales, Digital and Sport

Michael.mcconaghy@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 31 May 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.