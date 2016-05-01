DevOps Engineer - Press Association

DevOps Engineer

Location: Howden

We have a vacancy for a DevOps Engineer to join our IT Operations team based in Howden, East Yorkshire.

The successful candidate will be responsible for configuration, operation and maintenance of systems, software and applications. They will participate in software project delivery to help ensure deliveries meet our standards for performance, uptime and availability.

You will also help with support when live incidents arise and you will be expected to take a service-focussed attitude. Other duties of the role will include contributing to Service Design, Transition and Service Improvement programmes.

The role will require strong communication skills and an ability to engage across traditional team boundaries.

In addition, applicants should possess the following skills or attributes:

Essential:

Delivery & Customer focused.

Proficient in Linux system administration (SA Level 2), with a focus on Redhat/CentOS.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Understanding of build procedures, maven, Bamboo or Jenkins.

Knowledge of Automation, build, packaging and release tooling

Common web technologies, Apache httpd, Tomcat, Node.js, PHP.

Ability to learn quickly new paradigms and languages to a basic standard, along with demonstrable scripting ability in at least one of the following languages: Ruby; BASH; Perl; Python; Ant; Java; PHP.

Desirable:

In-depth knowledge of Source Control technologies and IDE’s.

VMware Virtualisation

Experience in reviewing architectural documentation and translating into operational requirements.

Familiarity with common application design patterns (e.g. N-Tier)

Experience with cloud caching services/CDNs (e.g. Mashery, Cloudfront, Akamai)

Monitoring technologies and Application Performance Management tools (e.g. Zabbix, New Relic, Dripstat)

The role is office based but visits to other sites including PA’s office in London may occasionally be required.

Standard working hours are 37.5 hours per week over five days, from Monday-Friday. Saturday and Sunday working may be required from time to time in line with business needs to provide a 24/7 x 365 service. Core hours are between 08:00 – 18:00 and the hours of 18:00 – 08:00 are covered on-call from home on a rota basis.

Please send CV and covering letter to:

Matthew Levitt

DevOps Manager

Email: matthew.levitt@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 3 January 2017

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.