Desktop Support Technician - Press Association

Desktop Support Technician

We are the national news agency for the UK and Ireland and a leading multi-media content provider across web, mobile, broadcast and print. PA provides fast, accurate feeds of text, data, photos and video.

Today the business is increasingly focused on the delivery of complete products for both digital and print clients. Our services include the best live coverage of news, sport and entertainment but also bespoke content marketing solutions for non-media clients. Our customers span all major UK print, broadcast and digital media; rights holders; leading brands and corporates; and the public sector. Using advanced semantic technology, and delivery via APIs, we help our customers deliver rich and unique end-user experiences, create intuitive and responsive products for multiple platforms and devices, and optimise commercial value to our clients and partners.

A role has become available in the Desktop Support Team based in Howden. This is an excellent opportunity for a candidate that has experience in an IT support role.

Due to the diversity of the company there is a wide variety of software and hardware that the candidate will support. The team is encouraged to look to new technologies to help benefit the business, so the successful candidate will be expected to work with current technologies, and introduce new technologies as they become available.

The successful candidate will be educated to A level or equivalent in IT and have proven experience of providing Desktop support in a busy IT department. In addition the candidate has to work well as part of a team, but be able to work on their own and make their own decisions when required. They will need the confidence to be able to communicate to all levels of the business, and be flexible enough to help support the off-site, major events we support.

Key Responsibilities

Follow the defined ITIL process for Incident Management, whilst quickly prioritising and resolving incidents, to ensure minimal impact to end users

Accurately record all Incidents/Requests in the ITSM database and provide timely and accurate updates to users

Aid in diagnosing the root cause of incidents through a structured process of investigation, liaising with internal and external support teams as necessary

Assume ownership of assigned incidents, providing clear communication and notification as required to the business and other service disciplines

Assist staff with the installation, configuration and ongoing usability of desktop computers, peripheral equipment, mobile technologies and software

Ensure desktops technologies interconnect seamlessly with diverse systems including file servers, email servers, conference facilities and administrative systems

The ability to work with, and integrate new technologies to aid business development

Ability to communicate

Essential criteria

The personality to work well in a team, adapt well to different situations and work well under pressure

Experience using ITSM tools for Incident management

Experience troubleshooting software issues on desktops and laptops; Including Windows XP, 7 and 10

Setup and troubleshoot tablets and smart phones, iOS and Android

Experience troubleshooting hardware issues and replacing hardware on both desktops and laptops and mobiles

Experience installing software, patches and updates on Desktops, Laptops, and tablets

Experience troubleshooting basic network, software, printing problems

Highly focussed on providing service with exemplary communication skills

An analytical, trouble-shooting mind-set, with a problem-solving personality

Tenacity to go that extra mile to get the information it takes to understand a problem

Take responsibility and ownership of all incidents and requests

Ability to work outside of the area covered by their current knowledge

Customer focused a must

Desirable

Sound understanding of ITIL

MCITP, A+, Network +, MCDST

ITIL Certification

OS X 10.6 and above Certifications

Android and iOS competency

Experience in using, and maintaining an endpoint suite such as LANDesk

Although the candidate will be based in Howden, there might be times when they are asked to travel to other sites around the country.

Please send CV and covering letter to: Leon.das@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 10th February 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.