Desktop Support Technician

Location: Howden

PA is the UK’s national news agency and a leading multimedia content provider.

As well as being the home of the UK’s national newswire – which supplies news to national and regional newspapers, magazines and broadcasters – the Press Association has evolved as a provider of tailored multimedia content solutions for a broad range of businesses, brands and public sector organisations. PA’s products and services span everything from sports data APIs, hosted live blogs, and social media content to media training, page production services and TV listings.

A role has become available in the Desktop Support Team based in Howden. It is an excellent opportunity for a candidate that has experience in an IT support role. Due to the diversity of the company there is a wide variety of software and hardware that the candidate will support. The team is encouraged to look to new technologies to help benefit the business, so the successful candidate will be expected to work with current technologies, and introduce new technologies as they become available.

The candidate must work well in the team, but be able to work on their own and make their own decisions when required. They will need the confidence to be able to communicate to all levels of the business, and be flexible enough to help support the off-site, major events we support.

The Position:

Are you the kind of technician with a personality that means you need to be out and about?

Do you have the technical support skills that would benefit a well-developed Desktop Support unit?

Does having the opportunity to grow and develop those skills with the aim of career development appeal to you?

If the answer to all these questions is yes, then we have an exciting opportunity for you. We currently looking to recruit an experienced technician to join our Desktop Support Team based in Howden.

The candidate will work core business hours. Additional cover will be required by the team for major events, such as the Olympics, Elections, Wimbledon and other major sporting and news events we are responsible for supporting throughout the year. Although based in Howden, there might be times when they are asked to travel to other sites around the country.

Key Responsibilities:

Browse the call queue and follow an ITIL process for dealing with incidents in a timely manner minimising impact to users.

Liaise with all IT Teams and departments to identify root causes and prevent future problems.

Build and setup Desktops, laptops and Macs, mobiles, tablets and anything else that can be used by our diverse workgroup to aid speedy delivery of news and data.

The enthusiasm to work with, and integrate new technologies to aid business development.

Essential criteria:

The ability to work well in a team and adapt well to different situations especially under pressure.

Experience using ITSM tools for Incident management.

Experience troubleshooting software issues on desktops and laptops; Including Windows XP, 7 and 10.

Setup and troubleshoot tablets and smart phones, iOS and Android.

Experience troubleshooting hardware issues and replacing hardware on both desktops and laptops and mobiles.

Experience installing software, patches and updates on Desktops, Laptops, and tablets.

Troubleshoot email, AD, Exchange, network, software and printing problems.

Highly focussed on providing great customer service with exemplary communication skills.

Please send CV and covering letter to:

leon.das@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 8 June 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.