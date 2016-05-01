Deputy Picture Editor - Press Association

Deputy Picture Editor

Location: London

Working from our London newsroom, you will be helping to lead one of the largest teams of photographers working across the UK and Ireland to deliver stunning imagery for the agency’s wide range of content services, including the picture wire and multiple digital feeds to websites. Every day you will be ensuring our wide range of customers get the must-see images from some of the most important planned and unplanned events in the land.

You will work on the PA’s main newsdesk, a key member of a multi-skilled team reacting to the ever-changing news agenda to ensure that we cover the stories our customers want with words, pictures and video.

It’s a job where two days are never the same and your contribution and decisions will make a real difference to the people who use our pictures.

You will need to be able to demonstrate:

A passion for great photography

A proven ability to manage a team

First class knowledge of media law, good journalistic practice and the Editors´ Code of Conduct

An ability to deliver off-diary stories as well as manage the coverage of planned events

An understanding of the use of social media to both find news events and promote our imagery

The ability to calmly prioritise heavy workloads against frequent tight deadlines

An innovative approach to picture news gathering

Please apply with a CV, covering letter and details of your current salary by email with DPE vacancy in the email subject field to:

Email: martin.keene@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 15 January 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.