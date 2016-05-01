Data Processor - Press Association

Careers: Data Processor
Location: Howden
Do you have an interest in the latest TV shows, movies and small-screen classics, and the ability to meet strict customer deadlines?
The Entertainment Data department is looking for a Data Processor to join its TV Content team to support the department’s schedule provision to high-profile customers such as Radio Times, The Sun and What’s On TV.
The successful candidate will be responsible for providing TV listings to clients for use in print and online, adhering to departmental objectives, processes and procedures, whilst assisting in meeting specific KPIs for key account customers.
We are looking for individuals who:
Can work in a demanding and deadline-driven environment, adhering to defined processes
Are ambitious and proactive
Have good verbal and written communication skills
Have a keen eye for detail
Are interested in TV
Have the desire to work hard and contribute to the success of the team
If successful, you will have the opportunity to work on a wide range of entertainment services.
Shifts are varied and include occasional evening and weekend work.
Please send CV and covering letter to:
Email: russell.brown@pressassociation.com
Closing date: 10 January 2017
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.