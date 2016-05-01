Data Processor - Press Association

Data Processor

Location: Howden

The Entertainment Data department is the market-leading supplier of TV listings, providing services to newspapers, magazines, broadcasters, websites and mobile operators. We maintain the most comprehensive database of TV and radio listings available in the UK with schedules for more than 900 channels.

We are looking for a Data Processor to work in our Scheduling team. The successful candidate will be required to input listings schedules and process amendments for terrestrial and satellite TV channels, and radio stations.

The successful candidate will possess:

• A keen eye for detail

• The ability to prioritise and meet deadlines, working under pressure

• Good people skills and the ability to liaise with staff in all areas

• Excellent concentration and communication skills

• Good working knowledge of email, Microsoft Word and Excel

• The ability to communicate and work as part of a productive team

• A good grasp of the English language

• Knowledge of digital TV platforms desirable

Full operational training will be provided.

Please note that a rota system is operated for shifts, which includes occasional evening/weekend working.

Please send CV and covering letter to:

Jane Kew

Head of Content – Entertainment Data

Email: jane.kew@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 10 July 2017

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.